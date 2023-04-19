Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok will make you want to work out

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Are you thinking of skipping that workout? Watching LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne 's latest viral TikTok might make you change your mind!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared a workout clip that has fans running to the gym. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Gymnastics is a sport that requires athletes to maintain their physique pretty much year-round.

That's why even when she's not in competition season, the Olivia Dunne is still working out hard.

In a viral TikTok that captured nearly a million views, the LSU junior shared a workout that has fans running to the gym.

Captioned, "if this is on your fyp, it's a sign," Livvy tied her hair back, laced her sneakers, and went to jump roping like a champ.

Jumping singles and doubles, fans took to the comments to fan over Dunne's TikTok and even share some advice.

"You keep getting girl. It's working," one fan commented.

"Told myself I was going to the gym this week and haven't gone yet so I'm gonna go tomorrow," another fan hilariously admitted.

There was also some unsolicited advice. "Keep your arms in more and flick your wrist instead of your whole arm," a third person suggested to the gymnast that has trained her entire life.