Olivia Munn reveals shocking diagnosis in incredibly moving Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - The Newsroom star Olivia Munn revealed Wednesday that she has undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Olivia Munn revealed that she has been diagnosed with an "aggressive, fast moving" breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/oliviamunn

Munn took to Instagram to tell followers her news, just days after she attended the Oscars ceremony with her partner, comedian John Mulaney.



The 43-year-old said the cancer had been discovered almost a year ago after her doctor noted she was at elevated risk for the disease and suggested she undergo an additional scan, 12 months before a routine screening.

"I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram," she told followers.

After initial tests, a biopsy was ordered.

"The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer," she wrote, adding that the double mastectomy was performed 30 days later.

"I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she wrote in a post, with photos taken apparently during her treatment.

"I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day."