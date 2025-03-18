2025 Lollapalooza: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and more headliners revealed!

Chicago, Illinois - If the 2025 Lollapalooza line-up is any indication, Gen-Z's pop girlies have officially taken over!

(From l. to r.) Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter are all heading to Chicago as headliners for the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & IMAGO / Future Image

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams have all been tapped to headline the annual music festival in Chicago, which will be held from July 31 to August 3.



All three pop stars have been enjoying recent waves of success, with both Abrams and Carpenter getting a notable bump as opening acts on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, completed her sold-out GUTS World Tour last year and is set to spend most of 2025 on the road again with a series of festival appearances – now including Lollapalooza.

Other big names in headlining slots include Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, Korn, and Doechii.

And it isn't just the top-billed that are making waves, as the festival has also recruited fan favorites like Clairo, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Dom Dola, Bleachers, TWICE, Wallows, Gigi Perez, and BOYNEXTDOOR.