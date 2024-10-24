Olivia Rodrigo shares emotional message after end of GUTS World Tour: "I miss you already"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shared a sweet message to her fan base after wrapping up the final shows of her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

The 22-year-old, who played her last show on Tuesday, took to Instagram the following day to express her gratitude for the immense support of her first-ever arena tour.

"That's a wrap on the GUTS World Tour!" Olivia said in a handwritten letter. "95 shows, 22 countries, and a few matching tattoos!"

The Grammy winner added that she'll "never forget this experience" and the memories she made with fans along the way.

"Thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket and sang and screamed and jumped with me," she continued."Sharing these nights with y'all has been a real honor."

Elsewhere in the post, Olivia gave a behind-the-scenes look at tour rehearsals, a concert clip of herself screaming along with the audience, and even a look at the aforementioned matching tattoos – which were small stars, by the way!

The GUTS era isn't over quite yet though, as the get him back! artist is set to return to the stage next spring for a few festival performances in Latin America, which her official website has listed as additional tour dates.