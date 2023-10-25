Olivia Rodrigo confesses NSFW lyrics she "toned down" on GUTS
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her sophomore album, GUTS, was not originally as radio-friendly as it ended up being.
The 20-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, where she dished on her acclaimed new album.
Though Olivia certainly has a younger fanbase, she hasn't let her start on Disney completely alter her music.
The traitor signer told Jimmy that while she loves an expletive "where it's tasteful and necessary," she confessed that the original takes on a few of the tracks were a bit less clean than the final cut.
On the album's third single, get him back!, Olivia revealed that the original lyrics said, "I miss the way his kisses and the way he grabbed my a*s" before it was altered to "and the way he made me laugh."
That wasn't the only change, as on all-american bitch, she swapped "perfect all-American t*ts" for "perfect all-American hips."
Before her performance on the talk show, Olivia treated the host's kids to the surprise of a lifetime in a pre-taped segment where she joined their carpool to school.
Olivia Rodrigo surprises Jimmy Kimmel's kids with school-ride sing-along
In the viral segment, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly, drove their two kids, Jane and Billy, to school, with the youngsters complaining about how unenthused they were for the day.
Then Jimmy notices a hitchhiker on the road, opting to stop for the young woman, who just so happens to be Olivia. Jane completely freaks out, naturally, struggling to keep her hands off her face as she sits in shock.
Much to the delight of the nine-year-old, Olivia sang along to her favorite song, ballad of homeschooled girl, which she later played live on the late-night show.
Six-year-old Billy wasn't forgotten either, though, as he scored a sing-along of his own to his top pick, get him back!.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo