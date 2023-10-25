Olivia Rodrigo confesses NSFW lyrics she "toned down" on GUTS

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her sophomore album, GUTS , was not originally as radio-friendly as it ended up being.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed the original, NSFW lyrics from some of her hits GUTS songs. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, where she dished on her acclaimed new album.

Though Olivia certainly has a younger fanbase, she hasn't let her start on Disney completely alter her music.

The traitor signer told Jimmy that while she loves an expletive "where it's tasteful and necessary," she confessed that the original takes on a few of the tracks were a bit less clean than the final cut.

On the album's third single, get him back!, Olivia revealed that the original lyrics said, "I miss the way his kisses and the way he grabbed my a*s" before it was altered to "and the way he made me laugh."

That wasn't the only change, as on all-american bitch, she swapped "perfect all-American t*ts" for "perfect all-American hips."

Before her performance on the talk show, Olivia treated the host's kids to the surprise of a lifetime in a pre-taped segment where she joined their carpool to school.