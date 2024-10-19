Olivia Rodrigo accidentally asks siblings to kiss at her GUTS concert in viral clip: "I AM SO SORRY"

Sydney, Australia - Singer Olivia Rodrigo just created a hilarious and cringe-worthy moment on the GUTS World Tour stage that's currently blowing up on TikTok.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo just created a hilarious and cringe-worthy moment on the GUTS World Tour stage that's currently blowing up on TikTok. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@tjsant06

During a recent Sydney show, the vampire artist spotted what she thought was an adorable couple in the audience.

"You guys are so cute!" Olivia declared, adding, "How about a kiss for the jumbotron? Let's spread some love!"

However, little did she know – the "couple" were actually siblings!

"She's my sister!" the boy instantly screamed, per a video recording of the event.

The girl next to him turned bright red and the crowd erupted in laughter.

Liv, like the pro she is, recovered pretty quickly, yelling, "SHE'S YOUR SISTER?! OH S**T! OKAY NEVERMIND, NEVERMIND SCRAP THAT."

Thankfully, the boy – now identified as Tom Santo – managed to capture the entire thing on camera and posted it on TikTok with the caption: "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card."

Olivia commented, "I AM SO SORRY!"