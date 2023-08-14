Olivia Rodrigo clears up lyrics mix-up and drops stylish merch

Los Angeles, California - Singer Olivia Rodrigo has cleared the air on lyrics to her latest song bad idea right?, and launched brand-new merch to boot.

Olivia Rodrigo launched new bad idea right? merch and confirmed lyrics to her song in a TikTok comment. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb & Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo (TAG24 Edit)

The 20-year-old silenced fan debates on Sunday by confirming any lyrics confusion in her latest hit song bad idea right? from her upcoming sophomore album, GUTS.

The lyrics are "in whose sheets," not "in his sheets," Olivia stated via a TikTok reply.

"THERE'S NO WAY I'VE BEEN SCREAMING 'IN HIS SHEETS' THE WHOLE TIME," one fan commented beneath the singers' reply.



The singer went live on Stationhead to further answer fans' hard-hitting questions over the words, saying, "I guess the line goes by quickly so I can see where the miscommunication might have happened," adding, "but also, it's whatever you make it."

She followed it up by singing Hannah Montana's quintessential song, Life's What You Make It (So Let's Make It Rock).

Now, luckily fans can rock out without the confusion. But that's not all Olivia gave fans.

Olivia surprisingly dropped bad idea right? merchandise on Monday featuring clothes, accessories, and limited edition vinyls - all flaunting her iconic lyrics.