Olivia Rodrigo gets love from Mariah Carey and family at GUTS World Tour: "We are obsessed"

Olivia Rodrigo has gotten an epic stamp of approval from music royalty Mariah Carey, who attended a recent stop on the sold-out GUTS World Tour.

By Kelly Christ

Atlanta, Georgia - Olivia Rodrigo has gotten an epic stamp of approval from music royalty Mariah Carey, who attended a recent stop on the sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Mariah Carey (center r.) attended Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour in Atlanta with her daughter, Monroe (center l.).
Mariah Carey (center r.) attended Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour in Atlanta with her daughter, Monroe (center l.).  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mariahcarey

On Monday, Mariah took to Instagram to gush over the 21-year-old pop star after attending her show in Atlanta earlier this month.

"We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo," the 55-year-old wrote in the caption.

The post kicked off with a backstage snap of Mariah and Olivia together, while later photos included 13-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, whom the Fantasy singer shares with ex Nick Cannon.

Jennifer Lopez drops rare pic of twins Max and Emme amid Ben Affleck drama
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez drops rare pic of twins Max and Emme amid Ben Affleck drama

"ur the absolute greatest!!! thank u sm for coming," Olivia gushed in the comments.

Monroe proved to be the biggest Livie of the family as she shared a praising post of her own over the weekend.

"last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo i love u so much i had the time of my life," she wrote.

Dad Nick Cannon shouted out the solo shot of his daughter with Liv as he commented, "So Dope!!! 2 superstars in one photo!!!"

Mariah is just the latest A-lister to grace the Grammy winner's tour, as Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. also recently attended a show in Philadelphia with fellow actor Justin Theroux.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mariahcarey

More on Olivia Rodrigo: