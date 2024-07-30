Olivia Rodrigo gets love from Mariah Carey and family at GUTS World Tour: "We are obsessed"

Atlanta, Georgia - Olivia Rodrigo has gotten an epic stamp of approval from music royalty Mariah Carey, who attended a recent stop on the sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Mariah Carey (center r.) attended Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour in Atlanta with her daughter, Monroe (center l.). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mariahcarey

On Monday, Mariah took to Instagram to gush over the 21-year-old pop star after attending her show in Atlanta earlier this month.

"We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo," the 55-year-old wrote in the caption.

The post kicked off with a backstage snap of Mariah and Olivia together, while later photos included 13-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, whom the Fantasy singer shares with ex Nick Cannon.

"ur the absolute greatest!!! thank u sm for coming," Olivia gushed in the comments.

Monroe proved to be the biggest Livie of the family as she shared a praising post of her own over the weekend.

"last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo i love u so much i had the time of my life," she wrote.

Dad Nick Cannon shouted out the solo shot of his daughter with Liv as he commented, "So Dope!!! 2 superstars in one photo!!!"