Olivia Rodrigo spills the secret inspirations behind her hit music!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo spilled her Guts on Friday about the special inspirations behind her unique sometimes folksy, sometimes pop-rock musical identity!
On Friday, Liv opened up to NPR's World Cafe's Words and Music Podcast about the success of her sophomore album GUTS, which is currently up for six Grammy Awards including album of the year and song of the year for vampire.
The 20-year-old Can't Catch Me Now singer told interviewers that she was particularly inspired by female singer-songwriters of the '70s.
"I remember discovering Carole King when I was, like, 13 years old and being, like, 'Wow, what is this? This is incredible!'" Rodrigo gushed, also noting her love for icon Joni Mitchell.
She continued, "I've always just been really inspired by those women and wanting to be part of their lineage. That's my inspo."
Olivia Rodrigo's literary inspiration behind all-american bitch
At one point in the conversation, Olivia explained the origins of her hit song all-american bitch.
"I was reading Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion, and there's this article in the book where she talks about going to San Francisco and hanging out with all these hippie kids in the '70s," the star said, "One of the [characters] was talking about his mom who he ran away from, and he said that she was an 'all-American bitch.'"
Olivia found that phrase interesting enough to jot down, and then used it in the song.
She described it as "a satire about what I feel like the perfect, all-American woman should be and all these confines that girls and women are placed into in our society."
That's some pretty biting social commentary, Liv! Joni and Carole would be proud.
Cover photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/AFP Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP