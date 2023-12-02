Olivia Rodrigo spills the secret inspirations behind her hit music!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo spilled her Guts on Friday about the special inspirations behind her unique sometimes folksy, sometimes pop-rock musical identity!

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. © Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/AFP Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Liv opened up to NPR's World Cafe's Words and Music Podcast about the success of her sophomore album GUTS, which is currently up for six Grammy Awards including album of the year and song of the year for vampire.

The 20-year-old Can't Catch Me Now singer told interviewers that she was particularly inspired by female singer-songwriters of the '70s.

"I remember discovering Carole King when I was, like, 13 years old and being, like, 'Wow, what is this? This is incredible!'" Rodrigo gushed, also noting her love for icon Joni Mitchell.

She continued, "I've always just been really inspired by those women and wanting to be part of their lineage. That's my inspo."