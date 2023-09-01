Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson donate millions to Maui wildfire relief

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have teamed up to create a new fund to support wildfire relief after the devastating blaze in Hawaii. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The media mogul and Hollywood superstar announced Thursday the formation of the People's Fund of Maui, which they kicked off with a $10 million donation.

The recent blaze has left at least 115 dead and nearly 400 people still unaccounted for.



"As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we're here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents," Winfrey and Johnson wrote in a caption of a video that was shared on social media.

"Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through this period of recovery."



In the clip, Winfrey, 68, said reading an article about how Dolly Parton "had given money in her community" inspired the idea to launch the fund.



"I know a lot of people out there, as Oprah and I have been finding, are having a hard time trusting where the money goes, Johnson added. "[Asking] what organizations do they send money to, how can I help?"



He went on to describe the fund as "a clean direct from you directly to their hands and right away with some real immediacy."

