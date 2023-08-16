How Hawaii's top chefs are helping communities devastated by wildfires

Lahaina, Hawaii - When the devastating wildfire ripped through Hawaii's Lahaina community last week, killing over 100 people, some of the archipelago's most renowned chefs sprang into action to help as best they could: in the kitchen.

Former Top Chef contestant Sheldon Simeon (l.) is leading efforts to feed the Lahaina community devastated by a catastrophic wildfire last week. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"We know that food is medicine," Sheldon Simeon, a Maui-based chef known nationally as an ambassador of Hawaiian cuisine, told AFP.



"For these people to be able to give them a hot meal... it's something that connects them with Hawaii... instead of something that's, you know, out of a can," he said at a bustling center in Kahului cranking out thousands of fresh meals a day.

"Hopefully it's the start of a little bit of healing."

Lahaina, a historic tourist town of about 12,000 people on Maui's west coast, was devastated by a raging fire last week, leaving at least 106 dead and thousands homeless.

Authorities believe the death toll will continue to rise as teams continue to comb the charred area.

Over 1,400 residents who lost everything are now in shelters, staying with relatives or spending the nights in their cars.

As criticism mounts over what many have termed a slow official response, communities have been launching their own initiatives to cope with the tragedy.