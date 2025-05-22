Paige DeSorbo spills why she broke up with Craig Conover in explosive Summer House finale
New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo held nothing back as she shared her thoughts on her split from Craig Conover during Wednesday's Summer House season finale.
The episode wrapped up with footage filmed in January – shortly after news of the breakup was revealed.
Paige said that she "made the right decision" as she opened up about the split to co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula.
The 32-year-old admitted that her family could quickly tell the breakup was the right move as well, with her dad telling her, "I feel like your personality is back."
Paige also revealed that she realized she and Craig were on different pages when he asked her over Thanksgiving if she fantasized about hosting holidays with their future kids.
She initially told him yes, but thinking it over further, she realized it wasn't the truth.
"You deserve to have the love of your life, and I feel like I do, too. I can't pretend that we don't have these issues," Paige recalled telling Craig.The conversation also included new details about the alleged engagement ring the Southern Charm star bought for Paige, with the Giggly Squad host admitting that she wasn't sure he was even telling the truth about it.
Paige DeSorbo questions the truth of Craig Conover's alleged engagement ring
"He says to me, 'I really wish you didn't do this before you saw the ring,'" she explained. "Right when he says that to me in my head, I was like, 'This is why we're breaking up because I don't know if you're lying right now.'"
Craig claimed in the Southern Charm season 10 reunion that the ring was very much real, but Paige's Summer House co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke both said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that no one has actually seen the ring.
Fans can expect more tea on the split to be spilled during the season 9 reunion of Summer House, set to kick off on Wednesday, May 28, on Bravo.
