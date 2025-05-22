Paige DeSorbo spills why she broke up with Craig Conover in explosive Summer House finale

New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo held nothing back as she shared her thoughts on her split from Craig Conover during Wednesday's Summer House season finale.

The episode wrapped up with footage filmed in January – shortly after news of the breakup was revealed.

Paige said that she "made the right decision" as she opened up about the split to co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula.

The 32-year-old admitted that her family could quickly tell the breakup was the right move as well, with her dad telling her, "I feel like your personality is back."

Paige also revealed that she realized she and Craig were on different pages when he asked her over Thanksgiving if she fantasized about hosting holidays with their future kids.

She initially told him yes, but thinking it over further, she realized it wasn't the truth.

"You deserve to have the love of your life, and I feel like I do, too. I can't pretend that we don't have these issues," Paige recalled telling Craig.