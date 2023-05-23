Paris Hilton mourns the painful loss of her beloved dog: "My heart breaks"

New York, New York - Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share a tearful goodbye to her beloved Chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch, who had been by the star 's side for 23 years.

Paris Hilton mourned the loss of her beloved Chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Paris Hilton

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch," Paris Hilton wrote in a touching post on Instagram on Monday. The former it girl also shared a series of cute pics as part of her tribute.

The 42-year-old said her fur baby "filled [her] life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," being a huge part of her life for 23 years – a long and beautiful life.

Harajuku Bitch was "more than a pet," Paris continued. "She was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

"Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever."