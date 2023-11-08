Patrick Dempsey is People's Sexiest Man Alive: "I've always been the bridesmaid!"

McDreamy forever! Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey has finally won the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive after being considered a heart throb for decades.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Paging Dr. Shepherd. Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey has been crowned as 2023's Sexiest Man Alive!

It's about time. Patrick Dempsey is this year's Sexiest Man Alive.
On Tuesday evening, People announced that the 57-year-old actor has won the coveted title and corresponding cover!

Dempsey, who captured everyone's hearts as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, has been considered a heart throb for decades.

But the Enchanted star dished to the outlet that he is happy to be given the honor this year.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsey shares, adding, "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

As for his reaction to the news, the Sweet Home Alabama star explains, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

The prestigious honor was previously given to Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Michael B. Jordan.

