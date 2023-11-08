Patrick Dempsey is People's Sexiest Man Alive: "I've always been the bridesmaid!"

It's about time. Patrick Dempsey is this year's Sexiest Man Alive. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday evening, People announced that the 57-year-old actor has won the coveted title and corresponding cover!

Dempsey, who captured everyone's hearts as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, has been considered a heart throb for decades.

But the Enchanted star dished to the outlet that he is happy to be given the honor this year.



"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsey shares, adding, "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

As for his reaction to the news, the Sweet Home Alabama star explains, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."