Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter sees collabs with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more
Los Angeles, California - More juicy details have dropped on what to expect from Beyoncé's anticipated album, Cowboy Carter!
On Thursday, Rolling Stone confirmed that Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Post Malone are all featured on the 42-year-old artist's new country project.
Thanks to other areas of the world where midnight has already arrived, more details about the album have now emerged on social media.
Reportedly, Cowboy Carter is presented as a broadcast by fictional Texas radio station KNTRY, with country legends Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell popping up in guest interludes throughout the album.
Additionally, the Flowers singer will appear on the track, II Most Wanted," while the Congratulations artist is a guest on the song, Levi's Jeans.
Unfortunately, there isn't a Taylor Swift feature as fans had hoped, but the track Blackbird is actually a cover of the Beatles' classic tune from the White Album.
Beyoncé dines in style ahead of Act II drop
Meanwhile, the Renaissance performer celebrated her upcoming drop in true luxury.
Bey dropped an Instagram dump where the Alien Superstar crooner was captured slurping on spaghetti in her private jet.
More pics featured Queen Bey rocking a black jumper dress, knee-high Jimmy Choo boots, and a black fedora coat
The Alien Superstar singer already teased what fans should expect from Act II with the lead singles Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.
The wait is almost over! Cowboy Carter drops March 29 at midnight.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé & GREG DOHERTY & ROBYN BECK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP