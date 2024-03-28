Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter sees collabs with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more

Los Angeles, California - More juicy details have dropped on what to expect from Beyoncé 's anticipated album , Cowboy Carter!

Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter reportedly features artists: Miley Cyrus (r), Post Malone, and more. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé & GREG DOHERTY & ROBYN BECK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Rolling Stone confirmed that Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Post Malone are all featured on the 42-year-old artist's new country project.

Thanks to other areas of the world where midnight has already arrived, more details about the album have now emerged on social media.

Reportedly, Cowboy Carter is presented as a broadcast by fictional Texas radio station KNTRY, with country legends Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell popping up in guest interludes throughout the album.

Additionally, the Flowers singer will appear on the track, II Most Wanted," while the Congratulations artist is a guest on the song, Levi's Jeans.

Unfortunately, there isn't a Taylor Swift feature as fans had hoped, but the track Blackbird is actually a cover of the Beatles' classic tune from the White Album.