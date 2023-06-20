Paxton Whitehead: Friends star and Broadway actor passes away

Arlington, Virginia - Broadway star Paxton Whitehead, known for his role in Friends, has passed away at the age of 85.

Paxton Whitehead will be sorely missed in the acting world from now on. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Daily Mail, Whitehead died in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

In addition to his regular appearances on Broadway, Whitehead also had roles in several popular TV series, including Friends.

In the fourth season of the hit sitcom, British-born Whitehead not only played the boss of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green boss at Bloomingdales, but also the uncle of Emily Waltham, who later married Ross, played by David Schwimmer in the series.

But Friends wasn't Whitehead's only success story. The actor also flickered across the screens in many other shows, including The A-Team, Law & Order, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Frasier.