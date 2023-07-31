Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has died: "He shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone"

Paul Reubens, the comic who became famous in the 1980s for playing eccentric man-child Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70.

Reubens passed away Sunday after a six-year battle with cancer which he had not publicly disclosed, according to a statement on the actor's official social media accounts.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," it said.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

A Facebook post included a quotation posthumously attributed to Reubens.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," he said.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel led the tributes, calling Reubens "a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time."

"He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him," he posted on social media.