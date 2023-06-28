Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into rehab

New York, New York - Pete Davidson is seeking treatment for his mental health, according to sources close to the star .

Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab for treatment of borderline personality disorder and PTSD. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Multiple outlets are now confirming that the 29-year-old comedian has checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania.

Per an early report from Page Six, Davidson is seeking treatment for borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

However, his stay is not expected to last very long.

An insider told the outlet that the Saturday Night Live alum "regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break," with another source echoing the statement to PEOPLE and confirming that he "should. be getting out pretty soon."

"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," a source told Page Six.

Another insider told ET that he "can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself," which led him to seek additional help.

The comedian has plenty of support from his inner circle, including his family and girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.