Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into rehab
New York, New York - Pete Davidson is seeking treatment for his mental health, according to sources close to the star.
Multiple outlets are now confirming that the 29-year-old comedian has checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania.
Per an early report from Page Six, Davidson is seeking treatment for borderline personality disorder and PTSD.
However, his stay is not expected to last very long.
An insider told the outlet that the Saturday Night Live alum "regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break," with another source echoing the statement to PEOPLE and confirming that he "should. be getting out pretty soon."
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," a source told Page Six.
Another insider told ET that he "can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself," which led him to seek additional help.
The comedian has plenty of support from his inner circle, including his family and girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.
Pete Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles
Davidson first revealed his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder in 2018.
The Bupkis star previously underwent trauma therapy in April 2022 during his relationship with Kim Kardashian, largely due to the incessant social media harassment of him by the reality star's ex, Kanye West.
Earlier this month, he was officially charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a home in Beverly Hills.
