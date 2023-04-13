Pete Davidson to make his Saturday Night Live return with a new title!

New York, New York - Live from New York! Comedian Pete Davidson is expected to return to his old stomping grounds as a host of Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson will return to Saturday Night Live this May! © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed that the SNL alum will be back at Rockefeller Plaza's iconic Studio 8H as the celebrity guest for the May 6 episode.

The latest news comes nearly a year after Pete exited the long-running sketch comedy show.

A source told the outlet, "He's very excited to go back. Leaving the show has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way."

The site also revealed that Pete is expected to attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 before his SNL return.

Somebody let Kim Kardashian know!

Currently, the 29-year-old comedian has been busy with his upcoming, semi-autobiographical Peacock series Bupkis, where Pete plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Reportedly, the King of Staten Island star will promote the comedy series, which is executive produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michael, during his hosting gig.

"Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne," the insider added.