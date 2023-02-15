Pharrell Williams moves up in the fashion world with big Louis Vuitton announcement!
Paris, France - Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has named superstar Pharrell Williams as its new creative director, with his new collection set to be unveiled during the Men's Fashion Week in Paris this June.
In their Tuesday announcement, Louis Vuitton describes its new creative director as a "visionary" and "global cultural icon" with an eye for the extraordinary.
"The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship," the fashion label gushed in an Instagram post.
The creative director role at Louis Vuitton was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, who died unexpectedly in 2021.
Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said Tuesday that Pharrell's "creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a very exciting new chapter."
Pharrell collaborated with Louis Vuitton before in 2004 and 2008.
Pharrell Williams is no stranger to success – or fashion
In Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton has brought someone on board who knows what success is all about. He has won 13 Grammys as a producer and artist, and was nominated for an Oscar for his song Happy.
Fashion has always been high on Pharrell's list of priorities. He co-founded the streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003, while also working with Adidas and other luxury brands like Chanel.
The artist's unique outfits, which usually feature eye-catching pieces like hats or diamond-rimmed shades, mean his first collection will be even more hotly anticipated.
