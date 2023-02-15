Pharrell Williams moves up in the fashion world with big Louis Vuitton announcement!

Paris, France - Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has named superstar Pharrell Williams as its new creative director, with his new collection set to be unveiled during the Men's Fashion Week in Paris this June.

Pharrell Williams at the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In their Tuesday announcement, Louis Vuitton describes its new creative director as a "visionary" and "global cultural icon" with an eye for the extraordinary.

"The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship," the fashion label gushed in an Instagram post.

The creative director role at Louis Vuitton was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, who died unexpectedly in 2021.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said Tuesday that Pharrell's "creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a very exciting new chapter."

Pharrell collaborated with Louis Vuitton before in 2004 and 2008.