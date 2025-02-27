Police shed light on Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death

New York, New York - Ice Princess star Michelle Trachtenberg 's cause of death remains unclear after her family denied an autopsy, leaving it "undetermined," per the NYC Medical Examiner's Office.

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death remains "undetermined" after her parents refused an autopsy. © Collage: Randy Shropshire & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Gossip Girl actor's passing at 39 on Wednesday has shocked fans worldwide.

She was found lifeless in her apartment on Wednesday after an early morning 911 call.

Police say "criminality is not suspected."

Michelle's family refused an autopsy, and with only an external exam allowed, answers are scarce.

Sources revealed she had a liver transplant and might've had complications, per People, and close friends of hers even noted that she was "really sick," looking frail and feeling down in her final year.

However, she kept her struggles private and snapped back at critics of her appearance in 2024 by writing, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems."

"I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."