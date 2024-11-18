Quincy Jones awarded posthumous Oscar at star-packed Governors Awards

Los Angeles, California - The late Quincy Jones was posthumously awarded an honorary Oscar at an emotional and star-packed Hollywood gala on Sunday that also handed golden statuettes to the producers of the James Bond movie franchise.

The late Quincy Jones appears on screen as he receives an honorary award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Music industry titan Jones died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 91 just two weeks before he was set to receive one of the Academy's coveted lifetime achievement prizes at the Governors Awards.

His daughter, the actor Rashida Jones, accepted the Oscar, telling the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been "really excited to attend tonight."

"He often said 'live every day like it's your last and one day you'll be right.' And he did that... the best, most beautiful life," she said, to a huge ovation.

Jones was best known for producing smash hit records for a who's who of music industry legends from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson.

"Truth is, the man had an equally powerful impact on the world of film," said actor Jamie Foxx, introducing his award.

Jones produced seminal Hollywood movies including The Color Purple, and received multiple Oscar nominations for film songs and soundtracks including In Cold Blood and The Wiz.

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Zoe Saldana were among A-listers holding back tears in the audience as Jennifer Hudson sang a musical tribute.