Quincy Jones, legendary music titan, has died

Los Angeles, California - Music industry titan Quincy Jones, who produced some of Michael Jackson’s best-known albums and collaborated with legends including Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, passed away at age 91, media outlets reported Monday.

Composer and producer Quincy Jones points to his fans during his Hand and Footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on November 27, 2018. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

His death was reportedly confirmed by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, in a statement that did not specify a cause.

A jazz musician, composer, and tastemaker, his studio chops and arranging prowess connected the dots between the 20th century's constellation of stars.

From Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, jazz to hip-hop, Jones tracked the ever-fluctuating pulse of pop over his seven-decade-plus career – most often manipulating the beat himself.

Born in 1933 in the south side of Chicago, Quincy Delight Jones Jr. discovered a knack for the piano at a recreation center and became teenage buddies with Ray Charles.

Jones briefly studied at the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts before joining bandleader Lionel Hampton on the road, eventually relocating to New York, where he gained attention as an arranger for stars including Duke Ellington, Dinah Washington, Count Basie, and, of course, Charles.

He played second trumpet on Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel, teaming up with Dizzy Gillespie for several years before moving to Paris in 1957, where he studied under the legendary composer Nadia Boulanger.

Jones later expanded into Hollywood, scoring films and television shows.