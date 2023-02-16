Raquel Welch, Fantastic Voyage star and supermodel, passes away
Los Angeles, California - Fantastic Voyage star Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager and family have confirmed.
The Chicago-born actor and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC back-to-back in 1966, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.
It has been reported that Welch died on Wednesday morning at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness.
Despite only having a few lines as Loana in One Million Years BC, Welch caught the attention of viewers after donning her now-famous deer skin bikini.
Following her success, Welch went on to star in a number of other movies throughout the next four decades, including alongside Reese Witherspoon in 2001's Legally Blonde.
In 1974, she scooped the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers. She was later nominated for a second time for her performance in 1987 film Right To Die.
Welch also made appearances in several high-profile TV shows, such as Seinfeld and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.
She leaves behind two children: son Damon, as well as daughter Latanne Rene "Tahnee," who followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming an actor and model.
Welch has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was awarded in 1996.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & REUTERS