Raquel Welch, Fantastic Voyage star and supermodel, passes away

Los Angeles, California - Fantastic Voyage star Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager and family have confirmed.

Raquel Welch, who starred in One Million Years BC (l.) and Fantastic Voyage, has died at the age of 82. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & REUTERS

The Chicago-born actor and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC back-to-back in 1966, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.



It has been reported that Welch died on Wednesday morning at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness.

Despite only having a few lines as Loana in One Million Years BC, Welch caught the attention of viewers after donning her now-famous deer skin bikini.

Following her success, Welch went on to star in a number of other movies throughout the next four decades, including alongside Reese Witherspoon in 2001's Legally Blonde.

In 1974, she scooped the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers. She was later nominated for a second time for her performance in 1987 film Right To Die.

Welch also made appearances in several high-profile TV shows, such as Seinfeld and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

She leaves behind two children: son Damon, as well as daughter Latanne Rene "Tahnee," who followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming an actor and model.