Rebel Wilson launches astonishing accusations against "a**hole" Sacha Baron Cohen
Los Angeles, California - Rebel Wilson has called out Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen for allegedly attempting to block the publication of her memoir, Rebel Rising!
On Monday, the 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star named the 52-year-old comedian as the "a**hole" who threatened her with legal action in an attempt to block the release of her book.
On her Instagram story, Wilson wrote: "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers."
She continued, "The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
Last week, The Hustle star teased that a "massive a**hole" that she once worked started sending her threats after she claimed they would be the subject of a chapter of her book.
Now, that mistery has been solved.
Rebel Wilson claims she will expose Sacha Baron Cohen in new book
Wilson says in the clip, "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, 'I have a no a**hole policy, that means like, yeah, I don't work with a**holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah!' I mean, that sounds sensible or logical."
The Bridesmaids actor explained that it "really sunk in" after she worked with someone who fit the bill: "Yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole. It is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole."
Wilson, who previously alleged she was harassed by a costar, worked on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby with Baron Cohen.
Rebel Rising will hit shelves on April 2.
Cover photo: Collage:POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/rebelwilson