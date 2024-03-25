Rebel Wilson launches astonishing accusations against "a**hole" Sacha Baron Cohen

Los Angeles, California - Rebel Wilson has called out Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen for allegedly attempting to block the publication of her memoir, Rebel Rising!

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has publicly named Sacha Baron Cohen as the "a**hole" who allegedly threatened her over the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising. © Collage:POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/rebelwilson

On Monday, the 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star named the 52-year-old comedian as the "a**hole" who threatened her with legal action in an attempt to block the release of her book.

On her Instagram story, Wilson wrote: "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers."

She continued, "The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Last week, The Hustle star teased that a "massive a**hole" that she once worked started sending her threats after she claimed they would be the subject of a chapter of her book.

Now, that mistery has been solved.