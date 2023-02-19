Richard Belzer of Law & Order: SVU fame reportedly passes away

Bozouls, France - Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, best known for his role on the TV show Law & Order: SVU, has reportedly passed away at his home in France.

Richard Belzer of Law & Order: SVU fame has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. © Paul Zimmerman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Belzer's passing was announced on social media by several Hollywood greats such as comedian and writer Laraine Newman and Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight. He was 78 years old.

The star was largely known for playing the role of detective John Munch on Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Though many details surrounding his death have yet to be confirmed, many flocked to Twitter and Instagram to offer their condolences and share memories of working with Belzer.

Newman tweeted, "I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Belzer's SVU castmate Mariska Hargitay shared a heartfelt IG post that read, "Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years."