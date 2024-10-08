A$AP Rock spills how he knew Rihanna was "the one" in swoon-worthy interview
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and her boo/co-parent A$AP Rocky are total couple goals, and here's how Rocky knew he'd found the love of his life in RiRi!
Rocky and Rihanna started dating in late 2019 after a years-long friendship, but the rapper told W Magazine on Tuesday about how he knew that the Umbrella singer was destined to be his forever love.
"I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think," he said.
"So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."
A$AP Rocky even spilled the story of how the couple first met!
"It's a lot of history between us. I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn't giving me no access to it," the rapper explained.
"This is when I'm just starting out, so nobody knows me," he added.
"I was getting into it with the bouncers, and [Rihanna] came out. We just locked eyes. She didn't even know us, but she was like, 'Yo! Why y'all not letting him in? What's wrong with you?! Let that man in!'"
This account echoes some of what Rihanna told Interview Magazine in April about how the couple came together.
"We've known each other for a long time... I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships," she said.
"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution. I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen."
A$AP Rocky gushes about his kids with Rihanna
Rihanna and Rocky share two sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.
"I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert," Rocky said of his older son.
"Riot's an extrovert – he's just like his mom. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he's my twin. He got his mom's forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy's big forehead! I loved it on his mother."
He noted that little brother Riot "looks up to RZA" and added, "I think RZA's warming up to Riot!"
Cover photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP