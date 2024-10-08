A$AP Rock spills how he knew Rihanna was "the one" in swoon-worthy interview

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and her boo/co-parent A$AP Rocky are total couple goals, and here's how Rocky knew he'd found the love of his life in RiRi!

Rihanna (r.) and A$AP Rocky (l.) attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. © Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rocky and Rihanna started dating in late 2019 after a years-long friendship, but the rapper told W Magazine on Tuesday about how he knew that the Umbrella singer was destined to be his forever love.

"I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think," he said.

"So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."

A$AP Rocky even spilled the story of how the couple first met!

"It's a lot of history between us. I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn't giving me no access to it," the rapper explained.

"This is when I'm just starting out, so nobody knows me," he added.

"I was getting into it with the bouncers, and [Rihanna] came out. We just locked eyes. She didn't even know us, but she was like, 'Yo! Why y'all not letting him in? What's wrong with you?! Let that man in!'"



This account echoes some of what Rihanna told Interview Magazine in April about how the couple came together.

"We've known each other for a long time... I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships," she said.

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution. I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen."

