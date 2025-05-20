Rihanna flaunts baby bump on Cannes date night with A$AP Rocky

Cannes, France - Rihanna put her baby bump on proud display as she enjoyed a swoon-worthy date night with A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival!

On Monday, the 37-year-old star joined her longtime beau at the red carpet premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, in which Rocky co-stars alongside Denzel Washington.

Rihanna wowed in a bright blue gown featuring a halter neckline and cutouts around her belly, tied at the side in ribbons.

The Umbrella singer revealed her third pregnancy in epic fashion at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this month, where she sported a figure-hugging, tuxedo-inspired look.

RiRi and Rocky share two sons, three-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot, and have been together since 2021.

Both doting parents have exciting professional projects on the horizon, as Rocky's Highest 2 Lowest is set to hit theaters just one month after the new Smurfs movie – featuring Rihanna as Smurfette – debuts in July.

Though fans are still eagerly awaiting new music from the Love on the Brain songstress, she surprised fans by releasing her first song in three years on Friday.