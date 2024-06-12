Rihanna cheekily addresses rumors of baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna classily shut down baby no. 3 rumors, but she did spill the tea on her future with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna dished on expanding her family with A$AP Rocky and if she's expecting baby no. 3. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While enjoying the launch of her newest brand, Fenty Hair, the 36-year-old entertainer and mogul finally clarified the persistent pregnancy rumors plaguing her as of late.

For the event, RiRi turned heads in a monochromatic red dress with an oversized jacket, pumps, plus subtle jewelry while rocking her natural curls.

On the red carpet, the Fenty founder addressed her previous baby comments to Entertainment Tonight when she hoped to be a "girl mom."



"Look how that worked out," she jokingly responded to the host.

After being asked if she and the 35-year-old hip-hop artist will have more kids, she responded, "You know what, I hope so. I do."

The Work hitmaker coyly added, "I'm not pregnant if that's what you're asking," adding, "I would definitely have more kids."