Rihanna yelled at by concertgoer while fangirling over Mariah Carey

Las Vegas, Nevada - Aht aht! Rihanna got some heat from a fan during Mariah Carey's recent concert.

Rihanna (r.) was told to "move" by a fan at the final show of Mariah Carey's holiday concert in Las Vegas. © Collage: Arturo Holmes & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RiRi was front and center at the Vision of Love hitmaker's final show of her Here For It All Holiday Special over the weekend.

The Fenty founder was captured enjoying Mariah singing her iconic song, We Belong Together, and even blew a kiss to the legend.

Yet, a fellow concertgoer was seemingly annoyed with RiRi blocking their view since she was standing on chairs in the audience.

When the 37-year-old was asked by the fan to get down, the Diamonds singer quickly responded, "Oh, s**t!"

RiRi added, "My bad, my bad," and continued enjoying the performance after she got down.

The anonymous fan's comment towards the Work artist divided fans, as one user commented, "The audacity to yell at Rihanna to sit down while she's fangirling over Mariah is wild."

But another pushed back, writing, "Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she gets to block my view."