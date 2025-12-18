Rihanna yelled at by concertgoer while fangirling over Mariah Carey
Las Vegas, Nevada - Aht aht! Rihanna got some heat from a fan during Mariah Carey's recent concert.
RiRi was front and center at the Vision of Love hitmaker's final show of her Here For It All Holiday Special over the weekend.
The Fenty founder was captured enjoying Mariah singing her iconic song, We Belong Together, and even blew a kiss to the legend.
Yet, a fellow concertgoer was seemingly annoyed with RiRi blocking their view since she was standing on chairs in the audience.
When the 37-year-old was asked by the fan to get down, the Diamonds singer quickly responded, "Oh, s**t!"
RiRi added, "My bad, my bad," and continued enjoying the performance after she got down.
The anonymous fan's comment towards the Work artist divided fans, as one user commented, "The audacity to yell at Rihanna to sit down while she's fangirling over Mariah is wild."
But another pushed back, writing, "Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she gets to block my view."
Rihanna's love for Mariah isn't a secret, as the mom of three attended the icon's Christmas Time show in Brooklyn – where Mariah even signed RiRi's boob!
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP