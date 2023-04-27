Rihanna joins The Smurfs Movie squad as the voice of Smurfette

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna is set to voice the beloved character Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie !

Rihanna is set to voice the role of Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie! © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Mary Evans (TAG24 Edit)

At CinemaCon 2023, Rihanna announced that she will be voicing "a little blue bada**," aka the fan-favorite character of Smurfette, in Paramount Animation's upcoming The Smurfs Movie.

The chart-topping singer will also have a hand in producing the movie and will also be adding original songs to the film's soundtrack.

According to a recent report from Deadline, Chris Miller, director of The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, will be directing The Smurfs Movie alongside co-director Matt Landon.

The upcoming film's production team includes Ryan Harris, Laurence "Jay" Brown, and Tyran "Ty-Ty" Smith.

Fans of RiRi have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about new songs from the 35-year-old, stating things like "this is so major," and "I can’t wait."

So throw on your Smurf hat and get ready to witness a boatload of magic! With Rihanna's multitalented self included, it's safe to say the role is in good hands.