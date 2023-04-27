Rihanna joins The Smurfs Movie squad as the voice of Smurfette

Rihanna is set to voice the beloved Smurfette in the upcoming film, The Smurfs Movie!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna is set to voice the beloved character Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie!

At CinemaCon 2023, Rihanna announced that she will be voicing "a little blue bada**," aka the fan-favorite character of Smurfette, in Paramount Animation's upcoming The Smurfs Movie.

The chart-topping singer will also have a hand in producing the movie and will also be adding original songs to the film's soundtrack.

According to a recent report from Deadline, Chris Miller, director of The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, will be directing The Smurfs Movie alongside co-director Matt Landon.

The upcoming film's production team includes Ryan Harris, Laurence "Jay" Brown, and Tyran "Ty-Ty" Smith.

Fans of RiRi have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about new songs from the 35-year-old, stating things like "this is so major," and "I can’t wait."

So throw on your Smurf hat and get ready to witness a boatload of magic! With Rihanna's multitalented self included, it's safe to say the role is in good hands.

The Smurfs Movie hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

