Rihanna pays tribute to "fairy godmother" Lynn Ban after tragic death

Rihanna has paid tribute to Empire Bling's Lynn Ban after her tragic passing.

Rihanna called the late Lynn Ban (l.) everyone's "fairy godmother" in her touching message. © Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Fenty mogul honored the late reality star after her son Sebastian announced her death at the age of 52 in an Instagram post on Monday.

RiRi was among the many fans and celebrities who sent their condolences under the post.

The Work hitmaker wrote, "2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother!"

RiRi, who was close with the iconic jeweler for years, added, "Love you forever and always! Can't believe I'm writing this in a comment section rn! Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!"

Ban's son revealed to her followers that the fashion mogul had died weeks after undergoing an emergency surgery.

The Bling Empire: New York star previously sustained a near-fatal brain bleed during a ski trip on December 30.