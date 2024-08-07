Rihanna returns to Crop Over festival in fabulous feathered costume!

St. Michael, Barbados - Rihanna proved she's a bad gal for life with her bejeweled costume at the annual Crop Over festival!

Rihanna pulled up to the annual Crop Over festival in Barbados dripping in shiny gems and colorful feathers. © Collage: Screenshot/X/FuLCircLAfrica & IMAGO / Bestimage

All hail the Queen of the Caribbean!

Viral footage from the 36-year-old pop star's time in Barbados hit the social media platform X where fans got to see RiRi in all her glory.

Fan videos captured the Diamonds hitmaker adorned in gold and bronze jewels plus a matching bedazzled headpiece on top of her light brown tresses.

She further turned heads with bright and dramatic feathers, some of the plumes reaching over her head while others trailed behind the star.

The yearly Grand Kadooment parade was held in St. Michael where the Fenty mogul was sweetly greeted by fans.

At the festival, Rihanna was also joined by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

RiRi frequently attends the annual celebration, but the singer put a pause on her attendance for five years as she welcomed her young sons RZA and Riot Rose with A$AP Rocky.