Rihanna has the ultimate fangirl moment with Mariah Carey at Christmas show!

Brooklyn, New York - All Rihanna wanted for Christmas was to see Mariah Carey – and the Fenty mogul got her wish... and then some!

Rihanna got the ultimate signature from Mariah Carey at the pop star's Christmas tour. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 55-year-old pop icon made RiRi's dreams come true when she greeted the Savage X Fenty founder during her final Christmas Time tour show in Brooklyn.

Blogger Jason Lee recorded Mariah in her glittery silver gown, spotting RiRi in the front row while rocking a white tank under a fluffy fur coat and stylish shades.

The All I Want Christmas hitmaker then proceeds to sign the Diamond singer's breast as Rihanna enthusiastically tells the camera, "Mariah Carey is signing my tit."

Will this RiRi and MiMi moment go down in pop culture history? We think so!

The Emotions hitmaker resumed the final leg of her festive-themed concert after being forced to cancel three shows in New Jersey and New York after coming down with the flu.