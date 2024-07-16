Rising superstar Chappell Roan adds new shows to Midwest Princess Tour!

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan is a huge one to watch in the music scene! Here's everything you need to know about her newly-added shows.

The Pink Pony Club artist got the hype going for her Midwest Princess Tour on Tuesday when she posted some brand-new appearances to her performance roster!

"new tour dates this fall," she wrote, adding that the presale would be happening this Wednesday at 10 AM local time with the code PINKPONY, and general sale tickets are launching on Friday at 10 AM local.

The three new shows have been penciled in between festival appearances at New York's All Things Go and Austin City Limits.

These three back-to-back shows will be at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by Walmart Amp in Rogers, Arkansas. The third new show is happening at Westfair Amphitheater in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Chappell has been skyrocketing to fame after opening for Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out Guts World Tour in the spring.