Olivia Rodrigo kisses Chappell Roan in viral GUTS World Tour moment

Boston, Massachusetts - Olivia Rodrigo gave her supporting act, Chappell Roan, an epic send-off in honor of her final night as an opener on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) made sure her opening act, Chappell Roan, got the farewell she deserved at Tuesday's GUTS World Tour stop. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chappellroan & oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old pop star performed her second night at Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday, which happened to be Chappell's last show as her opening act.

During her barricade walk after the encore, Olivia pulled the 26-year-old musician alongside her to greet fans, giving Chappell a kiss before the two waved to the crowd.

The Breeders are set to take over as the tour's opening act for Olivia's next shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Remi Wolf will then open for the Grammy winner's dates in the UK and Europe, followed by PinkPantheress for the last US and Canada dates before The Breeders return for the final set of performances in Los Angeles.

Olivia's first-ever arena tour features tracks from both her newest album, GUTS, and her debut, SOUR.

The get him back! artist has performed her soundtrack hit Can't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at select shows, with the GUTS (spilled) track obsessed making the main setlist as well.