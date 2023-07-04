Robert De Niro opens up after grandson's tragic death

New York, New York - Robert De Niro issued his first public statement since the tragic death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Robert De Niro has requested privacy following the tragic death of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the star said in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added.

Leandro De Niro was found lifeless in his mother Drena De Niro's NYC apartment last Sunday. He was just 19 years old at the time of his passing.

Drena shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

"You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army," she wrote in a separate post. "I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again . My heart is broken forever."

Like his grandfather, Leandro was an aspiring actor, appearing alongside his mother in the hit 2018 film A Star Is Born.