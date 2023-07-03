Leandro De Niro, grandson of Robert De Niro, has passed away

New York, New York - Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, has passed away at 19 years old.

His mother, Drena De Niro (51), published an emotional post on Instagram on Monday about the tragic loss.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote below a picture of her son.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you," the post continued.

"I don't know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Leandro De Niro's cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was an aspiring actor who had made appearances in A Star Is Born (2018), Cabaret Maxime (2018), and The Collection (2005).