Robert De Niro shares first look and name of baby girl

Los Angeles, California - Following Robert De Niro's baby bombshell, the actor has shared a first look at his new daughter!

Robert De Niro proudly introduced his new daughter to the world after dropping his baby bombshell earlier this week. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 79-year-old Oscar-winner introduced his baby girl to the world.

While chatting with CBS Mornings' Gale King, De Niro not only shared a sweet pic of his youngest child, he also revealed her name: Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

The Godfather Part II star welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6, weighing 8 lbs. and 6 oz.

Per King, the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

Yet when De Niro was first interviewed by the host before making the announcement, he decided to keep the news quiet – as he didn't want to take focus away from his upcoming movie, About My Father.

However, when asked by another reporter about his six kids, the Meet The Parents star said he didn't "feel comfortable" denying the baby's existence, either.

Thus, on Tuesday, De Niro confirmed he's now the proud father of seven.

