Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reveal major baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Congratulations are in order for Twilight star Robert Pattinson and longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, who have become parents for the first time!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first baby. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

They indirectly announced the happy news during a walk in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail on Tuesday show the two strolling through a park with Suki's mother, Elizabeth, while Robert proudly pushes the baby carriage.

The parents have not revealed the exact date of birth or the baby's gender.

The 32-year-old model and the 37-year-old Batman actor have kept their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible.

Suki also opted not to announce her pregnancy on social media, instead revealing her baby bump in a glittering minidress during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.

"I decided to wear something extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Suki joked at the time. "I'm not sure if it's working."