Ron Ely, the actor who put a modern spin on Tarzan, has died

Santa Barbara, California - Ron Ely, whose sophisticated spin on the character Tarzan was broadcast to televisions across the world, has died at the age of 86, his family said Wednesday.

Ron Ely poses with Cheetah the chimpanzee during the filming of the 1960s TV show Tarzan. © Collage: Imago / Everett Collection

The American actor's title role on the 1960s television show Tarzan was an updated take on the grunting, vine-swinging hero, instead portraying him as a man educated in the modern world and returning to the jungle where he was raised.

Still, this more urbane Tarzan also cemented the modern image of the character in many people's minds – with a musclebound, loincloth-wearing Ely accompanied by his chimpanzee sidekick.

He reportedly did his own stunts, which led to injuries while filming, including a lion bite.

"The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known," his daughter, Kirsten Ely, said on social media on Wednesday.

The elder Ely had died on September 29, in Santa Barbara, California.