Rosie O'Donnell shares fears about Trump using Supreme Court "pawns" against her

Glengarry, Ireland - Comedian and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell expressed fear in an interview that President Donald Trump may use his "pawns" in the Supreme Court to revoke her US citizenship.

Comedian and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell (pictured) is scared that President Donald Trump will use the Supreme Court to revoke her US citizenship. © AFP/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

O'Donnell used an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia to open up about her feud with Trump, with whom she has been in a tit-for-tat war of words for the better part of two decades.

The appearance came mere days after Trump publicly mulled revoking her US citizenship in a post on Truth Social, claiming that "she is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Partially as a result of her feud with Trump and the direction in which the US has been heading in recent years, O'Donnell moved to Ireland after the presidential inauguration in January.

"For me, fighting and arguing is not the way I want to live or entertain," O'Donnell told Nine News' Karl Stefanovic. "It's not the way I want to make money... Even though I, when pushed, will go there, I don't like to go there."

In response, Stefanovic pushed back on O'Donnell and pointed out that her comments about Trump often make headlines.

"Well, when it comes to democracy dying in America, I am not silent," she said. "And when it comes to the president right now and what his actions are and who he is innately, I am not quiet."

When asked about Trump's threats to revoke her US citizenship, O'Donnell fretted about the future of democracy.