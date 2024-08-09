Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her 6 VMA nominations with flurry of fab fashion looks

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her fans for their unwavering support during her whirlwind of recent success!

Singer Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her fans for their unwavering support during her whirlwind of recent success! © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

"I’m a very grateful girl and counting down the days (15 to be exact) until short n’ sweet," she wrote in her post, which featured a photo dump including some sweet day-in-the-life snaps.



"thank you for the 6 @vmas nominations... thank you for a billion streams on me espresso," she said, ending her post by thanking Variety "for having me as your cover girl."



On Thursday, Sabrina donned a butter yellow dress – one of the starlet's favorite trending shades – to attend Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.



The Espresso hitmaker, who wore a long corseted gown with silver detailing to the function, was honored at the glamorous event alongside Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Marcello Hernández.

Her look was reportedly inspired by Kate Hudson's famous gold/yellow dress from the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – a vibe she previously channeled for her 25th birthday celebration in May.