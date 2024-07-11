Sabrina Carpenter muses on newfound fame after years of struggle: "I'm a big believer in timing"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter winged it on Thursday for an extra spicy Hot Ones interview in a chat about everything from the singer's new album to her lifelong love of The Beatles and more!

Please, please, please... get that girl some milk!

Hot Ones is a popular show on the YouTube channel First We Feast where celebrities are subjected to different kinds of increasingly spicy sauces while getting interviewed about various hot topics.

"I really like what [spicy food] does for my sinuses, so I'm really excited for them to be open – like super open," the Espresso singer told host Sean Evans in a Thursday video interview.

Sean mentioned that Sabrina's hit song Nonsense was almost left off of her album Emails I Can't Send and asked if there was a lesson to be learned there that influenced the tracklist for her upcoming record Short n' Sweet.



"It made me want to trust my personal favorites a little bit more," the Girl Meets World star answered.

She added that Nonsense was "kindred" with her personality and that she now leans more toward what fits her as an artist versus what fits a certain record.

"Now I just... whatever feels the most honest and connects to me the most I feel will connect with other people," she said.

When asked about her impressive roster of recent performance gigs, the star explained that "it's such a gift to get to watch things and then find yourself getting to do them."