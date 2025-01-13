Harry Jowsey slid into Sabrina Carpenter's DMs after her breakup – did she respond?

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter caught reality star Harry Jowsey's attention after her split from Barry Keoghan, prompting him to slide into her DMs - only to be met with silence.

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) was allegedly in the midst of reality star Harry Jowsey's latest romantic endeavors, as he sent her a DM - with no response. © Collage: Charley Gallay & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Too Hot to Handle alum has revealed he attempted to shoot his shot with the Nonsense singer after news broke in December that she had ended her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan.

"It's actually been months since Sabrina responded," Harry joked during an episode of Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast on Tuesday.

"It was actually right on the day that they split," he added.

Despite his bold move, the 27-year-old Netflix star admitted the attempt didn't work, per E! News, stating, "It didn't work. Like, there was no reply."

This wasn't his first time sliding into a celebrity's DMs, but following the death of his father, Harry said he has been focusing on self-improvement and going celibate for a bit.

"I'm just gonna lay off it for a bit," he revealed.