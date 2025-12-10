Sabrina Carpenter reveals brutal Manchild music video injury that left her "crying"

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has dished on the nasty injury she suffered while filming her Manchild music video in the "great outdoors."

The 26-year-old star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, where she spilled the secrets behind the music video shoot for the lead single from Man's Best Friend.

"I fell on a cactus," she admitted. "It's so easy to laugh when people get hurt. And I did. But then I started crying."

Sabrina added that there was a medic on set to help her out, but said that she was "picking s**t out of" her skin for the rest of the day.

Despite the prickly mishap, the Espresso singer still gushed over the music video, calling the days-long shoot – which included a whopping 37 outfit changes – the "production of my dreams."

"But it was definitely... we endured a lot of pain to get the finished product," she joked.

Sabrina's work certainly paid off, as the song launched yet another successful album rollout for the musician.