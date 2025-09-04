Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise bonus song from Man's Best Friend!

Los Angeles, California - Did Sabrina Carpenter really release another surprise song mere days after her album Man's Best Friend dropped? Iconic behavior!

Sabrina Carpenter has surprised fans with a new song from Man's Best Friend available for digital download. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram to announce "a little surprise" for everyone who's been loving her sophomore record so far.

"Such a Funny Way is a song i am so proud of," she wrote in her Insta post.

"the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe," she continued, adding that she didn't want to wait too long after the album's release for fans to hear the bonus track.

Such a Funny Way had previously been available exclusively on a limited-edition vinyl released a few weeks before the album debuted.

"needless to say is crying in a corner," writes one hyped fan in the post's comments section. "SHE STAYS FEEDING US OMG," cheers another.

"plsss out it on spotify," begs a third. It's probably just a matter of time, people!

For now, check out Sabrina Carpenter's new track Such a Funny Way – now available for digital download in the US!