Sabrina Carpenter flirts with Nicole Kidman in latest "arrest" on Short n' Sweet Tour!

Nashville, Tennessee - Sabrina Carpenter brought plenty of magic to Nashville on Tuesday night, including a surprise encounter with none other than Nicole Kidman!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) "arrested" Nicole Kidman during her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee! © Collage: Ian LANGSDON / AFP & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her most recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop, the 26-year-old singer spotted the Oscar-winning actor in the crowd.

She couldn't resist referencing Nicole's viral AMC pre-show ad, telling fans, "Well, you know what they say about Nashville – we come to this arena for magic."

Moments later, Sabrina pointed toward Kidman and added, "Speaking of magic."

The pop star then playfully told the audience, "I expected to find love but not my soulmate," before asking Nicole for her name and where she was from.

When she replied, "Nashville," the Taste hitmaker joked, "If things work out between us, then I think I'm moving to Nashville."

The cheeky banter escalated when Sabrina's long skirt dropped to reveal a shorter, sweeter one underneath - just before she handed the 58-year-old a pair of pink fluffy handcuffs.

Nicole shared the hilarious moment on Instagram, posting a clip of the exchange with the caption, "Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for arresting me. Call me when you move to #Nashville."