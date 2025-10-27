Sabrina Carpenter "arrests" Anne Hathaway during Short n' Sweet tour

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter continued her "arrest" trend at her Short n' Sweet concert with Anne Hathaway!

Anne Hathaway (l.) was playfully arrested by Sabrina Carpenter during the Espresso hitmaker's Short n' Sweet NYC concert. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the Devil Wears Prada star attended the Espresso hitmaker's tour where she was playfully handcuffed for being "gorgeous."

A viral clip from Sabrina's set featured her praising Anne, saying, "It's a crime to be this gorgeous. Hello. What's your name?"

The 42-year-old went along with Sabrina's banter by laughing and replying, "I'm Anne."

The Tears hitmaker commented, "I just don't know what to do when I see a face like that in the crowd. Has anyone ever told you that you look like a princess?"

The Princess Diaries star teased that she's from the fictional kingdom, Genovia, to which Sabrina continued, "Anne, can I arrest you for being the first princess in the world?"

Anne humbly agreed and allowed the Please Please Please singer to place pink handcuffs on her before she dedicated her track, Juno, to her latest celebrity arrest.