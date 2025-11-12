Sabrina Carpenter is heading to Wonderland with exciting new movie role

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the big screen for a new musical film inspired by Alice in Wonderland!

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in an upcoming movie-musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's iconic tale, Alice in Wonderland. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Allstar

The 26-year-old pop star has joined the cast of a currently untitled movie inspired by Lewis Carroll's iconic tale, Variety announced on Tuesday.

Sabrina is also set to produce the project, and according to the outlet, she approached Universal Pictures about it herself in 2024.

The movie-musical is set to be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who is known for her work on films like Hustlers and TV shows like Succession.

Though she's now best known for her dominance in the pop music scene, Sabrina notably got her start in the world of acting.

The Espresso singer first rose to fame on the Disney Channel, acting in the spinoff series Girl Meets World from 2014 through 2017.

She has acted in several films before, including 2018's The Hate U Give and 2019's Tall Girl, and made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls shortly before the production was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.